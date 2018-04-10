Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 350 people from the hospitality industry gathered at Chester Racecourse to find out who had won what at the annual Taste Cheshire Awards.

Over 40,000 votes were cast by customers of venues right across Cheshire, producing a short list in each category all of which were mystery dined and shopped by industry experts to find out the gold, silver and bronze medal winners.

Taste Cheshire general manager and food and drink festival organiser Briony Wilson said: “It was one of the best events we have ever put on. The industry gets so little time to get together and celebrate what an amazing job they all do representing Cheshire to the millions of visitors we have to the county every year.

“All of our nominees have had a wonderful 2017 and our various winners at each level have excelled at the very top of their game. It is a privilege for us to be able to celebrate their achievements with them.”

The event was hosted by Dee 106.3’s Gavin Matthews and We Love Cheshire owner Izzy Grey.

Horseradish catering provided a meal for the toughest “gig” of the night, feeding their peers, and they did it with style and ease as befits the county’s number one caterer.

Taste Cheshire owner Stephen Wundke said: “Our annual awards have been running now for 18 years and by staging these just after the food and drink festival we bring a huge focus across the UK on to Cheshire and its food and drink industry.

“This was a superb night and we are already planning for how we can introduce more categories for 2019 to encourage even more people in to the industry.”

The winners in each category were as follows:

Local Produce Shop of the Year sponsored by We Love Cheshire:

Bronze Award - Cheerbrook Farm Shop, Nantwich

Silver Award - Claremont Farm, Wirral

Gold Award – The Hollies Farm Shop, Tarporley

2018 Festival Sausage Competition sponsored by NoWFOOD:

Plain Pork Sausage Winner - Cheerbrook Farm Shop, Nantwich

Flavoured Sausage winner - Muffs of Bromborough

Family Friendly Venue of the Year sponsored by Chester Zoo:

Bronze Award - The Lambing Shed, Knutsford

Silver Award - Cholmondley Arms, Malpas

Gold Award - The Fishpool Inn, Northwich

Best Use of Local Produce in A Menu sponsored by Taste Cheshire:

Bronze Award – The Cheshire Dinning Experience

Silver Award - George and Dragon, Holmes Chapel

Gold Award - The Chesterfields, Chester

Best Sandwich Shop sponsored by Dee 106.3:

Bronze Award - The Cheshire Sandwich Company, Chester

Silver Award - Meltdown, Chester

Gold Award – Bloom, Nantwich

Best Newcomer sponsored by Opera Grill:

Bronze Award - Tap and Pantry, The Stanneylands

Silver Award - Meltdown, Chester

Gold Award - Deadwood Smokehouse, Nantwich

Best Deli sponsored by Harthill Cookery School:

Bronze Award - Monks Delicatessen, Runcorn

Silver Award - Whitemore and White, West Kirby

Gold Award - Deli Fine, Holt

Best Café sponsored by Horseradish Catering:

Bronze Award - Benty Farm Tea Rooms, Wirral

Silver Award - Little Yellow Pig, Hoole

Gold Award - Jaunty Goat, Chester

Best Bar sponsored by Hunter’s Gin:

Bronze Award – Barlounge, Chester

Silver Award - The Suburbs, Hoole

Gold Award - Little Tap, Tarporley

Best Pub sponsored by Harlech Foodservices:

Bronze Award - Ring O Bells, Christleton

Silver Award - The Chester Fields, Chester

Gold Award - The Pheasant Inn, Chester

Excellence in Customer Care sponsored by So Cheshire:

Bronze Award - George and Dragon, Holmes Chapel

Silver Award - Urbano32, Chester

Gold Award - Little Tap, Tarporley

Best Small Restaurant sponsored by Easy PreOrders:

Bronze Award - Upstairs at the Grill, Chester

Silver Award - Sticky Walnut, Chester

Gold Award - The Chefs Table, Chester

Best Large Restaurant sponsored by CH1Chester Bid:

Bronze Award - The Chester Fields, Chester

Silver Award - Opera Grill, Chester

Gold Award - Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester

Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Taste Cheshire:

Winner - The Hollies Farm Shop.