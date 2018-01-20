Voting is now open for Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards 2018

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voting has begun for the Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards 2018.

Organisers are asking foodies across the county to nominate their favourite establishments.

Last year the awards exceeded 45,000 votes, more than ever before and organisers can’t wait to see what happens over the next six weeks of voting.

Taste Cheshire events manager Briony Wilson said: “Over the past 19 years the awards have become overwhelmingly popular amongst voters, and can be seen by many as a benchmark of quality right across Cheshire.

“The food and drinking scene in our area has such a buzz to it and we believe our awards reflect the incredible standard on offer. Cheshire truly is The County of Food and Drink.

“At Taste Cheshire we are proud to be able to shout about our venues and to honour those at the pinnacle of their profession.”

The process to vote is simple and you are encouraged to vote for your favourite place in each category by going online to www.tastecheshire.com and visiting the awards page. Voting is free so get involved now. You can vote for whomever you wish in every category, but only one voting form will register from each computer.

When the voting finishes on March 2 Taste Cheshire will name the four/five nominations in each category who will be mystery dined by a panel of industry judges. These judges will then complete a report on each venue, which becomes available to the venue after the winners have been announced, showing how their business was judged.

The 2018 winners will be crowned at the gala dinner on the April 4 which will be held at the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse . Tickets for this night are £50 per person with a table of ten costing £450 and include a pre-dinner cocktail and a four-course gala meal provided by Horseradish Catering.

For more information about the awards or to book tickets for the event call Briony Wilson on 01244 956 414 or email her at briony.wilson@tastecheshire.com.