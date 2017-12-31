Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were some great additions to the Chester food and drink scene in 2017.

From coffee shops and ice cream parlours to wine bars and restaurants, there is now even more choice when dining out in the city.

We take a look at ten of the new venues here:

The Alchemist

The Alchemist officially opened its doors in Chester on Friday, July 28.

The luxury venue, which also features a cocktail bar and an upmarket restaurant on the top floor, opened in place of the former Gin Rickey's and Luke's Eating House on St John Street, following a £1.1m refurbishment.

Veeno

Veeno opened its doors in Northgate Street in February.

The then Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Angela Claydon cut the ribbon to the new wine bar in the presence of company co-founders Nino Caruso and Andrea Zecchino.

Chester is the 11th venue the group has opened since 2013.

Wetherspoon's

Chester's latest Wetherspoon’s pub in Upper Northgate Street was officially opened by Ricky Tomlinson at the end of February.

The 128-year-old Bull & Stirrup pub and hotel underwent a major revamp after being taken over by JD Wetherspoon.

Among the radical changes were the relocation of the bar to a rear extension set within a large outdoor area where the car park used to be, as well as 12 brand new en suite bedrooms.

Côte Brasserie

More than £1m was invested in the Bridge Street property to create Côte’s trademark chic Parisian-style brasserie in the heart of the city centre .

And the 140-cover restaurant created 40 jobs to boot.

Côte Brasserie's seasonal dishes change month by month. Guests can find everything from tuna carpaccio and steak tartare to cassoulet de Toulouse and moules frites. For dessert, Côte’s renowned crème caramel is a house speciality.

At £10.95 for two courses and £12.95 for three courses the weekday lunch and early evening set menu offers an affordable dining experience. And the French wine list features a number of independent producers from across France.

Five Guys

(Image: Chester Chronicle)

Burger giant Five Guys opened a restaurant at The Coliseum Shopping Park near Cheshire Oaks in April.

The American burger chain took over the site of the former Bella Italia next to Vue cinema.

The restaurant which created 45 jobs seats up to 76 customers inside and also has tables outside.

Goodwins

Goodwin’s Bar and Kitchen opened in October on the site of the former Race Horse pub at Upton Grange next to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

On the menu is a mouth-watering range of hand-pressed burgers, grass-fed and pasture-reared black Angus steaks all cooked on an authentic chargrill, and a great selection of freshly prepared dishes.

And Goodwin's also has a relaxing bar area featuring an extensive gin menu, craft beers and spirits.

Jack Burrito

The long-awaited Jack Burrito eatery opened in the former Bridal House in Northgate Street on October 25.

The restaurant serving up modern twists on jacket potatoes and burritos is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks from 9am-11pm every day.

On the menu are ‘lip-smacking flavour combinations’ from the ‘Ring O Fire’ featuring fiery hot pulled beef, jalapenos and avocado to ‘The Spaniard’ with chorizo, semi-dried tomato, three beans and smoky chipotle mayo.

Light bites start from £4.50, with main courses from £6.75 Guests can eat-in or takeaway.

The restaurant promises ‘quick service’ making it a option for lunch or a pre or post-theatre dinner for those visiting Storyhouse. There’s also a kids' menu for visiting families.

Meltdown

Self-confessed cheese lover Laura Lautrete opened Meltdown, Chester’s first ever cheese toastie café in Handbridge , in May.

The restaurant offers grilled cheese sandwiches in a variety of different ways. You can have yours with macaroni cheese, tuna, ham or even baked beans, and - if you’re in the mood for something sweet - Nutella and marscapone.

And as if that wasn’t enough, craft beers and wine are also on the menu.

Meltdown is open from 11am-4pm Sunday to Wednesday and 11am-9pm Thursday to Saturday.

All Bar One

All Bar One opened in March in the old Blackhouse Grill site on Newgate Street.

The 145-cover venue boasts a culinary offer which includes main plates such as fish and chips priced £11.25, superfood salad at £8.50, piri-piri half chicken for £10.50 and steak frites priced £15.95. And there is an ‘any two courses’ £10 deal, Sunday to Thursday.

All Bar One puts a big emphasis on breakfasts and brunch from full English ((£7.50) to buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, banana and blueberries (£5.75) and eggs benedict (£6.75).

A cocktail bar area doubles up as the ‘classroom’ for cocktail master classes aimed at groups of ladies wanting a fun night out with a difference.

And there's a resident DJ on Friday and Saturday nights to create that weekend party vibe.

Gino’s Gelato

Gino's Gelato ice cream parlour opened in the city centre in June.

The Northgate Street site is the first UK branch of the Irish chain.

Gino's prides itself on making its vegetarian and coeliac-friendly gelato fresh on the premises every day and claims to be lower in fat than regular ice cream.

But Gino's doesn't just deal in gelato - crepes and waffles are on the menu too.