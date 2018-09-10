Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Market will welcome its first ever bottle shop and taproom next month.

That Beer Place is the latest outlet in the market's rapidly expanding vibrant street food hub, and it's right up every beer lover's street.

It features hundreds of international, craft, vegan, vegetarian and traditional beers as well as numerous artisan gins that you can both drink in or take home.

There will also be a range of quality non-alcoholic drinks from UK producers.

Dubbed 'a celebration of beer', That Beer Place stocks around 300 beers with six on tap at a time, ranging from traditional ales and lagers to modern craft and experimental beers.

Chester Market Manager Karen Bates said: "The vision for Chester Market to evolve into the 21st century is already taking shape.

"The street food hub and niche retailers is unique in Chester and is gaining interest on a daily basis.

"That Beer Place is a really exciting, complimentary addition to our existing offering, giving consumers an even better experience when they visit."

Shortly after it opens in October, That Beer Place will start hosting beer and food matching events to show customers how beer and food can complement each other and enhance a meal.

For more information, find @thatbeerplacehq on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram”