The UK's only branch of Steak n Shake closed its doors over the weekend.

The American premium burger chain, which opened on Chester's Frodsham Street less than two years ago in December 2016, closed yesterday (Sunday, August 5).

Specialising in gourmet steak burgers, hand cut fries and hand dipped milk shakes to eat in or take away, Steak n Shake prided itself on serving fresh produce of 'premium quality.'

A statement on the restaurant's Facebook page posted on Friday read: "Steak n Shake Chester closes its doors on Sunday 5th August. Barry, Sarah and the team would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support. This is your last chance to get an authentic Steak n Shake burger in the UK."

Reasons for the closure are not clear but a planning application has been submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council by a Mr & Mrs Bellamy to convert the premises' first and second floors from a restaurant into student accommodation.

According to the application form, the proposed residential units would include six bedsits/studios and is currently awaiting decision.