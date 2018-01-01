Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Miserable weather, returning to work and the sudden disappearance of Christmas cheer can only mean one thing: January.

To ease the pain of the worst month of the year, Missoula is launching the Bloody January menu to restore everyone following New Years’ Eve, and to kick start 2018 with a tabasco infused hit.

From a Smoked Bloody Mary to a gin-fuelled Red Snapper and a tequila Bloody Maria, there’s something for every hangover. A classic Bloody Mary will of course be available, and tomato-haters can indulge in a Bloody Orange: Cîroc Pink Grapefruit vodka, orange juice and grenadine garnished with a marshmallow and hundreds and thousands. An alcohol-free Bloody Shame is the perfect choice for those partaking in Dry January.

La pièce de résistance of the Bloody January offering is a beast of a cocktail and snack combo, and is not recommended for the faint hearted. The Big Bad Bloody Mary consists of a Cîroc vodka classic garnished with a slider cheeseburger, chorizo, celery, cucumber, chives and gherkin. Order it if you dare.

The menu will launch on the January 1, also known as National Bloody Mary Day, and continues throughout the gloomy month until the slightly more cheerful February hits.

Missoulas up and down the country will also be holding a competition to win a Bloody Mary Deluxe Hamper, with everything you need to have Bloody January at home.

Head of marketing at Missoula Alan Armstrong said: “We’re actually looking forward to January, we’re so excited to be launching Bloody January! We did a poll in the office, and January was overwhelmingly voted the worst month of the year. We’re hoping to spice things up a bit with this limited edition offering and bring some spicy fun back to the UK in the bleakest month.”