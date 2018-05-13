Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a real buzz at Chester Market these days which has welcomed more than 200,000 visitors so far this year.

And the market is especially busy at lunchtimes following the arrival of an award-winning Italian pizza chef as well as a diner with a focus on wholesome food and good coffee.

Giacomo Guido is behind ‘Stile Napoletano’ which is bringing the taste of authentic Neapolitan-style pizza to the market in his small restaurant and take-away business.

While ‘Crustum’ comes from a family of bakers who offer artisan bread and pastries plus simple and authentic dishes using local ingredients from their relaxed and informal open plan kitchen.

Work has been completed on the dining area as a new tapas-style stall, providing family favourite recipes, arrives this month followed by a new delicatessen sandwich bar.

And the market, at the rear of The Forum Shopping Centre , will be near full capacity this month after more new stalls open.

Zimsimbi offers handcrafted wildlife sculptures made from reclaimed metals and hand carved homewares. PIP Décor, which opens later this month, will sell a range of soft furnishings and gifts. Planet Anime will specialise in anime and manga merchandise and a new hairdresser, also offering spray tans, ‘Chester Salon’, has now joined the market.

Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon said: “The face of markets is changing and Chester’s indoor market has seen more new stalls opening with a wide range of food stalls, gifts and services. Visitor numbers continue to increase with our enhanced food offer especially attracting lunchtime shoppers. There will be a brunch offer coming soon on race days and a changing events programme.

“Our market was experiencing reduced numbers of visitors last year, something that was being seen in markets across the country. Working with the traders we introduced new signage, a new website and a free shopper hopper bus. Our new range of traders has also given the market a much needed boost. Visitors to the market can also claim a discount on the Market Car Park by scanning their ticket.”

Chester Market has a central position in the Chester Northgate plans, where it will transfer to a purpose-built building and Market Square next to a new multi-screen cinema.

A new series of weekend events has been introduced including a record fair on Saturday, May 19, to promote Love Your Local Market.