One of the North-West’s best chefs will be taking centre stage at the recently refurbished The Townhouse in Chester for his inaugural pop-up.

Phil Green, of Amorous, will take over 1699 Bar & Brasserie at The Townhouse on Lower Bridge Street on Friday, January 26.

Following a sparkling reception, guests will be seated and welcomed by Phil. The five course tasting menu will begin with amuse-bouche and a carpaccio of Cumbrian venison.

The seasonal and hyper-locally sourced menu, which has a stunning vegetarian alternative, comprises a fish course of roast bream and a main course of a trio of pork.

To end, a sweet and a chance to grill the chef, who has worked at the likes of Chatsworth House, Tatton Park and Titanic Hotel Liverpool, as he reenters the stunningly refurbished Georgian townhouse to mingle with guests.

Tickets are £50. For more details and bookings contact reservations@chestertownhouse.com, where reservations for rooms at The Townhouse can also be made.