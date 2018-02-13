The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's Pancake Day today (Tuesday, February 13) which means we have the perfect excuse to have the tasty treats for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

But if you're worried about getting your batter mixture just right, then we've got the answer.

Take a look at our quick and simple recipe which you can make and then pile on your favourite toppings.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

100g plain flour

300ml milk

1 tsp vegetable oil

Pinch of salt

Method