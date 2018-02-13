It's Pancake Day today (Tuesday, February 13) which means we have the perfect excuse to have the tasty treats for breakfast, lunch and dinner!
But if you're worried about getting your batter mixture just right, then we've got the answer.
Take a look at our quick and simple recipe which you can make and then pile on your favourite toppings.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 100g plain flour
- 300ml milk
- 1 tsp vegetable oil
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Lightly whisk the eggs
- Make a small well in the flour and add the salt and oil
- Pour the whisked eggs into the flour
- Add half of the milk
- Mix well then add the rest of the milk
- Warm the pan - and add a little oil (then tip away the excess)
- Pour the batter mixture into the pan and fry for a few seconds
- Flip it! Fry for a few seconds on the other side
- Add your favourite toppings and tuck in!