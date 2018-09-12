Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NHS and emergency services workers can claim free pizza and ice cream from Iceland stores across the country.

The heartwarming gesture is part of a special promotion by the frozen food outlet, and allows any shopper with an NHS bonus card to claim a free Iceland pizza and a free Iceland ice cream worth £1 each.

The offer was originally spotted by happy customer Rosie Hunt, who shared the generous freebie on money-saving Facebook group Bargain Buys For Busy Mums.

Customers get two till printed coupons between 9th – 15th September when they swipe their Emergency Service Bonus card at the till, so they'll need to be quick if they want the free pizza and ice-cream.

The same coupons can then be redeemed between the 9th – 22nd September, reports Mirror Online.

The Iceland bonus card is different to the usual NHS services discount card, and you can get one for free by visiting the Iceland website.