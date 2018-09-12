NHS and emergency services workers can claim free pizza and ice cream from Iceland stores across the country.
The heartwarming gesture is part of a special promotion by the frozen food outlet, and allows any shopper with an NHS bonus card to claim a free Iceland pizza and a free Iceland ice cream worth £1 each.
The offer was originally spotted by happy customer Rosie Hunt, who shared the generous freebie on money-saving Facebook group Bargain Buys For Busy Mums.
Customers get two till printed coupons between 9th – 15th September when they swipe their Emergency Service Bonus card at the till, so they'll need to be quick if they want the free pizza and ice-cream.
The same coupons can then be redeemed between the 9th – 22nd September, reports Mirror Online.
The Iceland bonus card is different to the usual NHS services discount card, and you can get one for free by visiting the Iceland website.