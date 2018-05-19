Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northern-based restaurant group Pesto Italian restaurants is looking to fill 40 jobs with the opening of the refurbished Pesto at the Yacht Inn in Chester this summer.

This news comes just weeks after it was announced that the well-known pub on Parkgate Road has had its future secured thanks to the Italian restaurant group, who are set to open the new site in mid-July.

Pesto has now launched the first phase of its recruitment process where it hopes to fill the local vacancies which include chefs, management and waiting staff.

Sara Gatt, co-owner of Pesto, said: “Following on from the success of our Pesto restaurant in Bromborough we are incredibly excited about becoming a key part of the local community and creating a significant number of local jobs at the same time.”

Sara added: “We are looking for staff members at all levels to join the team at Pesto at the Yacht and would encourage anyone interested to contact us and send through their CV along with a covering note as to why they think they would be perfect for the Pesto team.”

To apply prospectively, email your CV to careers@pestorestaurants.co.uk stating which position you would be interested in and why you’d love to work for Pesto.

Pesto at the Yacht joins its sister restaurant in Bromborough as the second restaurant in the area and the special renovation will give the traditional pub a modern makeover, including the creation of a new mezzanine dining area, a new external dining terrace and open fires for the winter months, resulting in a contemporary and relaxed 160 cover dining space.

For more information visit www.pestorestaurants.co.uk

