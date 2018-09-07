Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new independent wine bar is coming to Chester city centre in place of a much missed business which closed earlier this year.

Docket No.64 will be based at 64 Northgate Street where the Ginger Wine Bar and Deli operated until its closure in April after new owners Chester Race Company called it a day.

Work is currently ongoing to refit the premises.

And the company is recruiting a manager, supervisor, floor and kitchen staff.

The Docket No.64 Facebook page says: “We are looking for energetic people to join our team. We are an independent wine bar on Northgate Street in Chester looking for full and part time staff.”

Their ad says the manager needs to be ‘highly motivated’, ‘professional’ and a ‘strong team leader’ with a good understanding of wine and cocktails.

It continues: “Must be passionate about the job and industry! Previous experience in a similar role is advantageous, but not essential.”

Already the excitement is building.

Chris Burt wrote on Facebook: “Literally cannot wait xxx.” Dave Turner commented: “Have heard the whisper....! X”

People were upset when Ginger closed earlier this year having operated since November 2015. Former owner Jade Palmer sold the business to Chester Race Company in September, 2017, but on April 23 this year the business ceased trading. Race company chief executive Richard Thomas blamed ‘industry pressures and a saturated market’.

Prior to Ginger, the premises was home to popular independent coffee shop Harvest Moon which closed in August 2015.

To apply for a job at Docket No.64, email: no.64@docketrestaurant.com