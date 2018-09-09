Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new dessert parlour offers customers the chance to watch their ice cream being freshly made.

Flavours, based at the rear of Chronicle House in Weaver Street, Chester , features a cold plate frozen to minus 30 degrees.

Cream is poured on to the cold metal surface and, using a pair of paddles, transformed it into our favourite frozen dessert.

The result is delicious rolled ice cream, picked from any number of flavours, which is then topped with sauce, fruit and nuts depending on personal taste.

Nadia Ahmed, 22, who works in a bank but also runs the new business with brother Sha, explained: “Nowhere else in Chester does it. It’s entertaining to watch and quite noisy. It’s fun for kids to see. You can have any favour you want like Nutella or Oreo ice cream and it’s made right in front of you. It’s like a roll of ice cream. You can put sauce on it and we design it how the customer wants.”

Flavours also offers normal ice cream sourced from Cheshire Farm Ice Cream at Tattenhall as well as crêpes, waffles, cakes, hot desserts and drinks including highly calorific but luxurious Freakshakes and freshly-made Slush.

Sha, 24, a fashion design student, who has worked for local restaurants including Chester Tandoori, Blackhouse Grill and the Cheshire Cat, says the dessert market has grown ‘massively’.

Trends like their speciality pan ice cream, which originates from Thailand, have been fuelled by fabulous images on Instagram.

“Everyone is a bit of a foodie now,” he says.

Customers at the premises, where you can sit in or take away to indulge in your favourite sweet treat, include teenagers, university students and families. And despite being off the main street, Sha says there is actually a fair amount of passing trade.

“Funnily enough, you would not think it but we have a lot of foot traffic,” he said.

Sha says the location within the Chronicle House student accommodation block is great because undergraduates love desserts including himself. He enjoys having the occasional treat, especially if he’s ‘having a bad day’.

Flavours is open from 10am until 10pm every day. A 20% discount is available for students, NHS workers and members of the emergency services.