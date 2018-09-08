Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The move towards independent businesses continues in Chester city centre with the launch of a new coffee venture which makes this bold claim: ‘We are the best!’

Young couple Edward White and Robyn McNally are behind Chalk Coffee which has opened within the undercroft of 24 Watergate Street with its bare-faced brick walls, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

They aim to create a young and family-friendly ‘vibe’.

And while you may have thought Chester and the UK had reached ‘peak coffee’, Robyn believes the market is just entering a new phase.

She explained: “We have reached peak coffee in the second wave, which is Costa and Starbucks – all of them – but on your third wave coffee, which is speciality coffee – that’s only just beginning.”

Robyn feels customers are increasingly interested in the origins of their coffee from the beans to the water to the milk.

And she makes this brave claim: “We are the best coffee shop in Chester – and we are actually. We have got the highest grade quality of coffee and milk and water filters.”

Ed, who has sold his flat to finance the business, accepts the prices may be a little higher than those of the large chains but that’s because of the premium ingredients as well as the unique atmosphere in the historic grade II-listed building.

And their coffee roasters at Cornwall-based Origin Coffee deal directly with the farmers who make sure growers get the best deal.

Ed is no stranger to serving up the finest cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites having previously run The Jaunty Goat with twin brother Patrick. Now they are competitors, but Ed doesn’t see it that way.

“I would rather see it as we are competing against the corporations. I would rather steal business from Costa and Starbucks and Nerro than steal business from the independents. I was to see the independents flourish.

“At 7am in the morning I want to see my shop, Jaunty Goat, Flower Cup, Bean & Cole, all those places, heaving.”

Delectable cakes are bought in from independent bakery Simply Bakes and sandwiches are made fresh every day on the premises. In the new year there are plans to install a kitchen to offer brunch-type dishes.

Interestingly, the company name Chalk Coffee comes from the fact Ed White’s dad used to get called ‘Chalky’ and the robin logo is because Ed’s other half, as already mentioned, is called Robyn.