Young couple Edward White and Robyn McNally are behind a new coffee venture opening in Chester city centre this summer.

Chalk Coffee promises to have a great atmosphere when it opens within the undercroft of 24 Watergate Street with its beautiful vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

And the company name comes from the fact that Ed White’s dad used to get called ‘Chalky’ and the robin logo is because Ed’s other half, as already mentioned, is called Robyn.

Ed is no stranger to serving up the finest cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites having previously run The Jaunty Goat with his twin brother Patrick.

Chalk Coffee will take the place of clothing store Eva, although confusingly the old Abbey Antiques sign has been exposed during the change-over. Ed hopes the café will open either this month or in June.

Planning and listed building consent was granted last October.

The application form stated: “Proposed development is the conversion of a retail unit A1, which is the undercroft/basement of the four storey building into a café use selling hot beverages and light refreshments.

“The proposal will provide internal seating with a front servery counter, conversion of existing changing rooms into a WC and the rear storage area into a kitchen/preparation area.

“There are no major building works required, with all existing materials retained and re-used. The finishes include bare-faced brick walls and barrel vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and rafters, these will be retained and remain exposed and incorporated into the design.”

The undercroft is part of a grade II-listed town house, probably medieval in origin having been possibly extended circa 1800.

Watergate Street is fast becoming Chester’s Café Quarter. It is already home to Costa, Barista’s, Katie’s Tearooms, 49 Watergate and Booth Mansion, which incorporates an art gallery and tearoom.