Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new deli, wine and spirits shop will be opening in Chester city centre within days.

Joe Whittick co-owns the small Whitmore and White chain with his business and civil partner Jamie Moore.

Busy working on the interior, Joe told The Chronicle he hopes to open the Godstall Lane shop, off St Werburgh Street, on Saturday (May 26).

The retailer, whose range includes continental food and drink, has other outlets in Frodsham , Heswall and West Kirby.

Joe said: “We put a lot of effort into the sourcing. We get in good quality stuff. I think our biggest unique selling point is we don’t work to a specific theme. We are not a Spanish delicatessen, we are not an Italian delicatessen or a farm shop that only sources locally.

“We do a bit of everything so we have people supplying us who literally live around the corner and we have suppliers where we import produce all the way from Italy and we bring our own balsamics and pasta into the country. So we try to go for the best of everything.”

The Chester shop will include a wine tasting area downstairs. Other stores in Frodsham and West Kirby incorporate café-bars where the coffee is really popular whether sipped on the premises or bought as beans or as ground coffee.

Joe said his partner Jamie also ran a construction company so they were both ‘very busy’.

For more information, visit the website .