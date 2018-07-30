Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the UK's biggest stores have recalled several groceries over the past week after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a number of allergy and food alerts.

The Co-op, Sainsbury's, Iceland and Poundland have all pulled products from their shelves and are urging customers who may have bought any of the following not to use them, or to return them to the store they purchased them from.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo :

Co-Op Hoisin Chicken Noodle Box

Co-op is recalling its Hoisin Chicken Noodle Box because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. No other Co-op products are known to be affected.

The product details are:

Pack size: 244g

Use by: July 31 2018

If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.

Quorn 2 Gluten Free Burgers

Quorn is recalling packs of 2 Gluten Free Burgers because they contain undeclared gluten which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten. No other Quorn products are known to be affected.

Tereos UK Granulated Sugar

Tereos UK is recalling granulated sugar due to the possible presence of small metal pieces in some packs sold by Iceland, Poundland, and Sainsbury’s.

The product details are: