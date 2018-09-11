Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McDonald's at Cheshire Oaks is to reopen this week after being closed for almost three months.

The restaurant has undergone a substantial £40m digital refurbishment which includes a new 'click and collect' service, a mobile app and self service kiosks.

The kiosks will allow customers to order food at a speed that suits them and get easy access to nutritional information to allow them to make informed food choices.

Other new features include interactive magic tables for children, mobile phone charging points as well as a children's play zone, expanded community space and Changing Places facility.

Extensive refurbishment work has been going on at the restaurant since it closed in early July, but it will re-open once again to the public on Wednesday (September 12).

Kenny Murray, Centre Manager at Cheshire Oaks said: “McDonald’s is a hugely popular dining option for the eight million shoppers who visit us every year and we hope our guests will enjoy the experience on offer at the new, digitally focused restaurant.

"The re-launch of McDonald’s is just the first of many exciting new openings at the centre in 2018, which we’re very much looking forward to sharing with everyone. ”

The digitalisation of the restaurants also means table service at McDonald's will be possible, giving crew members the opportunity to interact more with customers and build valuable soft skills from working front of house," he said.

For the latest news and breaking news visit www.chesterchronicle.co.uk/news/chester-cheshire-news.

Follow us on Twitter @Chesterchron or find us on Facebook.