Chester isn’t somewhere you’d typically go to find authentic Mexican food, but one woman is determined to change that.

Arizona-native Krista Anderton, otherwise known as Mama K, has been serving up home-made burritos from her micro kitchen on Canal Street, Chester for the past few months and, through entire word of mouth, Mama K's Burritos has been getting rave reviews.

It all started when she moved to Chester with her British husband and, after living in Phoenix where there’s a Mexican eatery ‘on every corner’, Krista realised the city was lacking a place that served the authentic cuisine she was used to.

“I couldn’t find any Mexican food so I thought I would do it myself. I have spent enough time in Mexico to learn about the culture and authentic cuisine and in Arizona everyone eats Mexican food. I started off making chips and salsas then hot food like burritos at artisan markets in Knutsford and Wilmslow and it just spiralled from there!

“Customers started telling me they loved it and that I should do it as a delivery service - and that’s how Mama K’s was born,” explained Krista, 46.

“It’s all been word of mouth so far, I’ve only been open a few months. It was kind of like a trial to see how well it would do and to see if people liked my food. I make all my own recipes from all fresh ingredients and even my blue and yellow tortilla chips are imported from Mexico - I never wanted to use Doritos!”

And, as a coeliac, Krista has ensured everything on the menu, aside from the wraps, is gluten free.

“It is hard to find a takeaway that specialises in gluten-free food,” she said. “Coeliacs can enjoy our burrito bowls with 16 fillings to choose from, plus we also offer chilli cheese cornbread and lemon cake and brownies - all of it gluten-free.”

Krista is currently on the lookout for a new location as she has plans to expand Mama K’s, and as the business grows, so will the selection of Mexican food on the menu.

“I have some good ideas for when we expand. I eventually want to offer more recipes, like enchiladas for example, amongst other things,” says Krista. “I’ve got some great ideas - you’ll just have to watch this space!”

To have a look at Mama K’s menu, click here .