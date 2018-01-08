Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A unique luxury dessert shop will soon be opening its doors at Cheshire Oaks – but you'll need a special key to enter.

HauteDolci, which specialises in decadently designed desserts like Belgian waffles, American pancakes, French crepes, milkshakes and more, opens on the Coliseum later this week, and its owners say it's nothing like other high street restaurants.

Customers will only be able to gain access to the shop by obtaining an exclusive gold key, several of which have been distributed across major locations in Liverpool, Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Hadi Roslan from HauteDolci told The Chronicle that in the run up to the shop's official opening on Friday (January 12) there will be clues about where to find the keys on the company's social media pages.

"You can enhance your chances of finding the hiding places in these areas by following HauteDolci on Instagram and Facebook," he said.

"There will be clues posted online leading to the hidden keys, which will be found within a 60-mile radius of the restaurant at Coliseum Shopping Park.

"We will be distributing the first 5,000 keys imminently in high footfall locations in the local area, before launching a treasure hunt with the hashtag #findthekey.

"After lucky customers discover a key, they can use the hashtag #gotthekey and will be able to book a table at the restaurant. When you know where to go, look out for the Keymasters, who will happily take care of you.

"One key will grant access to the restaurant for groups as large as you like. The key is exchangeable and can be shared amongst friends and family, and when you’re in, you’re in — the key can be used for infinite visits."

The secret entry is a new concept borne from the indulgent imagination of the founder of Heavenly Desserts and Iceburg, and has been 10 years in the making.