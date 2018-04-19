Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sometimes it seems like cafés have taken over from pubs as the place where friends meet up while sipping a cappuccino and munching on a cake.

Chalk Coffee will be the latest offering in Chester city centre when it launches in the undercroft at 24 Watergate Street as the café revolution continues apace.

It will take the place of clothing store Eva, although confusingly the old Abbey Antiques sign has been exposed during the change-over.

Posters in the window announce the company is hiring staff at the moment.

Last October planning and listed building consent was granted to Edward White, believed to be one of the twin brothers behind Jaunty Goat in Bridge Street.

The application form stated: “Proposed development is the conversion of a retail unit A1, which is the undercroft/basement of the four storey building into a café use selling hot beverages and light refreshments.

“The proposal will provide internal seating with a front servery counter, conversion of existing changing rooms into a WC and the rear storage area into a kitchen/preparation area.

“There are no major building works required, with all existing materials retained and re-used. The finishes include bare-faced brick walls and barrel vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and rafters, these will be retained and remain exposed and incorporated into the design.”

The undercroft is part of a grade II-listed town house, probably medieval in origin having been possibly extended circa 1800.

Watergate Street is fast becoming Chester’s Café Quarter. It is already home to Costa, Barista’s, Katie’s Tearooms, 49 Watergate and Booth Mansion, which incorporates an art gallery and tearoom.