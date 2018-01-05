Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is over for another year, most of us are back in work and the January blues have well and truly kicked in.

And whilst we enjoyed the December festivities, our wallets did not.

If you're feeling a little out of pocket and are counting down the days until the next pay day, you may feel like you have to stay in to save the pennies.

But thankfully, lots of restaurants in and around Chester are giving us lots of great food offers as a belated Christmas present.

We've put together a list of what January food offers are on and where.

Olive Tree Brasserie

VIP cardholders can enjoy 50% off the à la carte when you book online.

This offer is valid from Sunday to Thursday and expires on January 31.

To book a table online, click here .

1539

(Image: UGC)

When you buy a two-course lunch from the set menu, your friend will be treated to a free meal.

The offer is available from 12pm to 6pm on Monday to Saturday.

To book a table, call 01244 304611 or click here to book a table online.

Chez Jules

Enjoy 20% off after 6pm until Monday, February 26 when you spend £50 or more.

The offer is not available in conjunction with the Prie Fixe menu, the Tuesday wine offer, the Valentine's menu or the Gastronomique Tasting Evening on Wednesday, January 31.

Show your voucher which you can get here .

To book a table, call 01244 400014

The Chester Fields

Enjoy 50% off all starters, mains and desserts every Tuesday throughout January.

Only available for parties under six people.

A £10 deposit is required in order to secure your booking.

To book a table online, click here .

The White Horse

Receive 50% off food when you dine on Monday to Friday until February 2.

All you need to do is book in advance to receive the discount.

Children's menu is not included.

To book a table online, click here .

The Coach House Inn

Enjoy 50% off food in January and February from Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays.)

All you have to do is purchase a minimum of one drink to activate the discount.

Click here to book a table online.

Opera Grill

(Image: UGC)

Guests will receive 50% off their total food bill back in points onto their Club Individual cards.

This is for the full menu so applies to all food, all day and every day throughout January.

You also don't need to book to enjoy the January sale but you must simply register your Club Individual card before you dine.

You can get a Club Individual card in the restaurant or online.

To register, click here .

Revolution

Get 50% off food all day and every day throughout January.

All you have to do is pre-book and you'll receive 50% off your food bill.

Call 01244 345362 or email bookings-chester@revolution-bars.co.uk.

The Alchemist

Treat yourself to 50% off food on Sunday - Thursday all day and on Friday until 5pm throughout January.

To book a table click here .

Chimichanga

Enjoy two for one main courses until January 31.

This offer excludes Saturdays.

Simply show your code to a member of staff when you visit.

To get your code, click here .

Miller & Carter Chester

Treat yourself to the January set menu and enjoy two courses for £15.95 or three courses for £19.95.

Offer is available all day Sunday to Thursday and 12 - 5pm on Friday and Saturday throughout January.

Click here to book a table online.

Las Iguanas

If you fancy a taste of vegan food, you can enjoy two for one vegan mains from Sunday to Thursday for the whole of January.

All you have to do is show the offer which you can fine here to your server.

If we've missed any January restaurant offers you think we should include, email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.