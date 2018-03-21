Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

According to many, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. This may be true, but, thanks to Carluccio’s there is now such a thing as a free breakfast.

On Saturday, March 31, turn up before 11am at Carluccio’s restaurant in Chester or at Cheshire Oaks wearing your dressing gown and you will receive a free breakfast.

This introduction to the Italian restaurant group’s new breakfast menu is guaranteed to make you rise and shine; but set those alarms as once the restaurant is full, it’s full. As the saying goes it’s the early bird that gets…. well, in this case, the pancetta and panettone.

Follow the lead-up and the action on the day with the hashtag #BreakfastInYourPJs on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Carluccio’s new breakfast dishes include an extended Magnifica range of cooked breakfasts, with vegetarian and vegan options. The veggie Magnifica is a plate laden with eggs, courgette fritters, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and toasted ciabatta, whilst the vegan Magifica features baked borlotti beans, summer squash, tomatoes, spinach and toasted ciabatta. Plus of course the Magnifica Tradizionale: eggs with grilled smoky pancetta, sausage, sautéed mushrooms, tomato and toasted ciabatta.

Injecting a burst of Italian flavour to your meal, Eggs Diavlo – fried eggs with tomato, spicy ‘nduja, parmigano reggiano and toasted ciabatta – will add a kick to your morning whilst French toast is given an Italian touch by using panettone, ricotta and yoghurt, berries, honey and cinnamon. New cold press juices have also been introduced; a fresh mix of apple, spinach, kale and lemon or opt for carrot, orange, apple and turmeric.

The offer applies until 11am on Saturday, March 31, only and will be available at all restaurants nationwide. Roll out of bed, pull on your dressing gown and find your local Carluccio’s here: carluccios.com/restaurants .