A £750,000 refurbishment has been completed on one of the most historic venues in Chester city centre.

The Pied Bull on Northgate Street is reputed as the oldest coaching house in Chester and has been a public house since 1535.

The building is beaming with history, dating back to the 11th century, and now this independent local business is expanding and has created a new restaurant seating up to 50 people and an additional 11 bedrooms.

Last year The Pied Bull purchased Folliott House at 53-55 Northgate Street and embarked on a renovation project investing £750,000 to extend the hotel and restaurant aspects of the business.

Works began in July 2017 and the team have been hard at work over the last seven months to restore the once grand Folliott House into a stunning hotel and restaurant.

Opening on Saturday, March 3, the new restaurant will see a new daily menu with some delectable dishes created by head chef Luke Anderson.

Luke said: " Having a new restaurant space within an independent business is a great opportunity for me to create new dishes and showcase my passion for food.”

Their team of chefs prepare everything fresh and purchase local produce where possible, including from other independent businesses on Northgate Street – The Cheese Shop and Francis Thomas Greengrocer.

Their own award-winning Pied Bull ales from the on-site micro brewery are an added ingredient to many of the dishes.

The addition of the 11 new bedrooms will see The Pied Bull becoming a 31 bedroom hotel - currently there are 20 bedrooms, 15 in the main building and five in the brewer’s cottage on King Street.

The current hotel has been refurbished over recent years but has strived to ensure the buildings distinctive heritage is retained around modern comforts and stylings.

Operations director David Poynton said: “It’s a very exciting time in Northgate Street at the moment, with the opening of Storyhouse and the promise of more development on the way. We are very proud to be able to contribute to these developments by transforming Folliott House and bringing the building under The Pied Bull brand.

“For a long time now we have wanted to be recognised for being more than just a pub, and we feel that opening our new restaurant space in Folliott House will certainly help that.”