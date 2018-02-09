Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is National Pizza Day. Yes, that's right, an entire day dedicated to the nation's favourite Italian dish.

To celebrate, restaurants like Pizza Express, The White Horse and Prezzo are hosting special one-day deals, including 30% off orders or a three course meal for a discounted price.

Here's our pick of the best deals around:

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Delivery is offering 50% off all pizzas when you spend £20 or more. This deal isn't just for one day, it will come to an end next week on Sunday, February 18, although it has been especially launched for National Pizza Day (NPD).

The service also has its £5 Favourites deal running, customers have a choice of five set recipes on medium pizzas, or five sides instead.

Pizza Hut restaurants aren't running any special offers for NPD, but hungry pizza lovers can enjoy The Great Big Sharer deal, where for £27.95 you will get a pizza, two sides, two unlimited salads and a dessert.

The White Horse - Chester Racecourse

The White Horse is celebrating the day with a special menu available until Saturday, February 10. The menu will invite guests to pick their own sauce, cheese and toppings to go on their dream pizza that will be stone baked in The White Horse’s pizza oven for £10.

Better still, all of The White Horse pizzas are available to take away – just call 01244 304 650 to pre-order.

For more details visit thewhitehorsechester.co.uk.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express has two money-saving offers for the big day - choose from either a starter and main from £9.95, or sweeten the deal with three courses (including dessert) from just £12.95.

The chain has restaurants in Chester city centre, Broughton Park and Cheshire Oaks.

For more details and to book a table visit www.pizzaexpress.com.

Prezzo

Diners can get 30% off all pizzas on the day.

In addition, restaurants will also be serving two new 'black dough' pizzas, choose from Etna - made with a garlic chili and tomato base, calabrese sausage, pepperoni, roquito chili pearls, rocket and mozzarella - or the Monte Bianco, which has a béchamel sauce base, fresh mozzarella, truffle infused oil and rocket.

Papa John's - Chester and Ellesmere Port

Papa John's have a choice of offers for collection and delivery from their Chester and Ellesmere Port stores.

Some of the best offers are 50% off all pizzas when you spend £15 or more (excludes drinks and ice creams) and 2 medium pizzas, garlic pizza sticks, potato wedges and large drink for £19.99.

For more details and to order visit www.papajohns.co.uk.