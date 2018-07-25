Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will play host to The Great British Gin Festival for the first time ever this autumn.

Here's all you need to know:

When is it?

The event, one of 20 locations that have been announced across the country, will be held at The Carriage Shed on Saturday, October 13 - and if you're a lover of gin, you'll be in your element.

What time does it start?

Guests can choose between an afternoon session from noon-4pm , and an evening session from 5-9pm.

What does it involve?

On arrival, guests will receive a gin glass and gin bible to guide them through the tasting experience. They will be able to choose from more than 100 different international gins, including household names, unusual flavours and exclusive, small batch gins.

Also available to purchase will be 25ml test tubes or full bottles of your favourites.

Entertainment includes a virtual reality gin distillery, talks and trade stands, cocktail demos and live performers for a sophisticated festival vibe.

Guests can choose from an afternoon or evening slot with tickets priced at £15.50 and available here

What gins are on offer?

There are all manner of gins available, with some including hints of Palma Violets, chocolate, elderflower, and even rhubarb and custard!

Brands include Smeatons Gin, Mr Hobbs Gin, Poetic License, JJ Whitley, Liverpool Gin, Marylebone Gin, Old Toms Gin, the Whitley Neill family, Sir Robin of Locksley, plus many more.

Guests at The Great British Gin Festival can experience a modern distillery from the comfort of the festival with drink in hand, thanks to a VR headset and amazing virtual reality distillery. The event will also be lined with trade stands from the finest gin producers, with talks about the history of gin, demonstrations of gin production and of course, the all-important cocktail demos!

What entertainment will there be?

Live entertainment will help create a special festival vibe, from magicians to swing bands, playing anything from Amy Winehouse to Frank Sinatra.

How do you pay for drinks?

The bars operate a ‘no cash’ system, with drinks cards available. Simply buy a drinks card on entry (£5 buys a single measure of gin, garnish and a mixer) and you’re set for the day. Cash and card payments are accepted at the drinks card stand.