Fancy sampling gin and prosecco from a number of Chester pubs, without having to worry about how you're going to get there and back?

Well now you can, thanks to the Cheshire Gin and Prosecco Parade which is being held on Saturday, September 22 and provides its own transport to take you to each pub.

Starting at The Lock Keeper pub in Chester at 11am, the minibus will loop around to The Grosvenor Arms in Handbridge, The Nag's Head in Lavister, Rossett Hall Hotel and The Alyn in Rossett - so revellers are able to get on and off the bus at any venue up until 11pm.

Organised by Flintshire-based company Chin Chin Tours, the event is a chance for gin and prosecco enthusiasts to enjoy themselves without worrying about driving home.

Angela Harrison from Chin Chin Tours said: "Chester has lost more than one in 10 of its pubs since 2010 and we are hoping to bring customers to some fantastic establishments outside of Chester.

"We know that transport is an issue and we think this is a really cost effective and fun opportunity for gin and prosecco enthusiasts to sample delights from some of these great venues without worrying about transport."

Angela added: "We really want to support local businesses in the area and we are interested to hear from any venues wanting to participate in future events" .

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online for £20 at www.chinchintours.com