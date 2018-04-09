Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Taste Cheshire Awards 2018

Find out who won what at the 2018 awards

  1. The Chesterfields - Best use of local produce on a menu1 of 15
  2. The award for Best Large Restaurant went to Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester2 of 15
  3. The Hollies Farm Shop also picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award3 of 15
  4. Jaunty Goat, Chester - Best Cafe4 of 15
  5. The Pheasant - Best Pub5 of 15
  6. The Little Tap, Tarporley - Best Bar6 of 15
  7. The Fishpool Delamere - Best Family Friendly Venue7 of 15
  8. The Chefs Table won Best Small Restaurant yet again8 of 15
  9. Bloom of Nantwich wins Best Sandwich Shop again!9 of 15
  10. Best Newcomer - Deadwood Smokehouse, Nantwich10 of 15
  11. Muffs of Bromborough wins Best Flavoured Sausage11 of 15
  12. Cheerbrook Farm Shop - best plain pork sausage12 of 15
  13. Little Tap, Tarporley wins Excellence in Customer Service13 of 15
  14. The Hollies - Best Farm Shop14 of 15
  15. Presenters Gavin Matthews from Dee 106.3 and Izzy Grey from We Love Cheshire15 of 15
