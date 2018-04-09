Gallery: Taste Cheshire Awards 2018

What's OngalleryGallery: Taste Cheshire Awards 2018Find out who won what at the 2018 awards ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator15:46, 9 APR 2018Updated16:06, 9 APR 2018The Chesterfields - Best use of local produce on a menu1 of 15The award for Best Large Restaurant went to Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester2 of 15The Hollies Farm Shop also picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award3 of 15Jaunty Goat, Chester - Best Cafe4 of 15The Pheasant - Best Pub5 of 15The Little Tap, Tarporley - Best Bar6 of 15The Fishpool Delamere - Best Family Friendly Venue7 of 15The Chefs Table won Best Small Restaurant yet again8 of 15Bloom of Nantwich wins Best Sandwich Shop again!9 of 15Best Newcomer - Deadwood Smokehouse, Nantwich10 of 15Muffs of Bromborough wins Best Flavoured Sausage11 of 15Cheerbrook Farm Shop - best plain pork sausage12 of 15Little Tap, Tarporley wins Excellence in Customer Service13 of 15The Hollies - Best Farm Shop14 of 15Presenters Gavin Matthews from Dee 106.3 and Izzy Grey from We Love Cheshire15 of 15More OnChester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival