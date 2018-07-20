Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Longstanding Upton pub The Frog is to reopen with a new name following a major refurbishment.

Workers are currently busy completely transforming the Liverpool Road pub, which will be known as The Brewers Arms from next month - the original name the pub was known as circa 1882.

The revamp is part of a £160,000 joint investment between Ei Publican Partnerships and new publican Phil Mackenzie, who will reveal a brand new look for the pub as well as developing a new menu offering home cooked food using locally sourced ingredients.

The Frog has had a turbulent time in recent years, changing hands a number of times, but family man Phil, who has worked in the catering industry for more than 20 years, is determined to be successful with his latest venture.

He says he is keen to create a warm, friendly and welcoming ambience for customers at The Brewers Arms, and plans to organise live entertainment with local talent at the pub, and host various themed evenings to appeal to everyone.

The pub is due to reopen on Thursday, August 2 with a drinks reception from 6.30pm onwards where there will be the opportunity to have an exclusive look at the new pub as well as sample some of the new menu.