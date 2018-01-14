Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Noodle chain Wok & Go aims to brighten up a gloomy January with ‘a spectacular giveaway’.

Every day for five weeks, five lucky customers at noodle bars in Chester, Ellesmere Port and Shotton can claim a vegetarian noodle box – completely free of charge.

The giveaway starts from Monday, January 15 and runs until Sunday, February 18.

Free meals are available to the first five customers at each store to order one of Wok & Go’s vegetarian classic boxes each day over the five-week period, with a choice of either the Yasi Yaki or Tonkatsu Box.

The offer is available for eat-in and takeaway orders placed in-store.

The Yasi Yaki Box features thin vermicelli rice noodles, tofu, mixed peppers and tomato. Customers can add any vegetarian sauce including hot chilli, sweet chilli, teriyaki, Thai green curry, tonkatsu, soy and sweet ‘n’ sour. The Tonkatsu contains vermicelli noodles, broccoli, mixed peppers and mushrooms, stir-fried in a sweet and tangy sauce.

For those quick enough to get their hands on a free box, Wok & Go is encouraging customers to share photos of their free meals on Instagram using the hashtag #wokandgoveggie.

Des Pheby, managing director and founder of the Chester-based Wok & Go chain, commented: “At a time of year when people are looking to make changes to what they eat – whether it’s a full-time change or smaller tweaks like going veggie one day a week – we want people to be aware that Wok & Go is serving up delicious options that can help them stick to new habits.

“One of the things we’re proudest of is the freedom our customers have to tailor the menu to their dietary needs. Whether they’re following a vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan or flexitarian diet, or looking for gluten-free options, we can cater for that with our range of different fillings and sauces.”

Noodle lovers wanting to get their hands on a free box need to act fast to avoid missing out. The veggie meal giveaway is available at the majority of Wok & Go stores across the country, please check www.wokandgo.co.uk for a full list of participating stores.