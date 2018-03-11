Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy exploring the beautiful landmarks of our city at the same time as enjoying a mouthwatering food experience?

You'll soon be able to when Chester Food & Drink Walking Tours launch this June, in what's being touted as a brand new tourist attraction for the city.

The tours, which are the brainchild of Chester Running Tours founder Gareth Boyd, will allow customers to not only see and learn about many of the city's key and hidden landmarks, but also stop off at various businesses, most of which are independent to Chester, and enjoy the best food experience on offer.

Gareth told The Chronicle: "My family and I have enjoyed food walking tours over the past number of years whilst enjoying city breaks - it’s a great way to see and learn about a city, whilst tasting and sampling amazing food.

"Everyone loves food and I hope that this guided tour offering will add to the already great array of tours available in the historic city of Chester. By the end of the tour you will not only know more about Chester but you'll also have a full stomach.

"We are excited to bring the food tours concept to Chester and have the opportunity to showcase numerous amazing food and drink independent establishments. Foods sampled will include a range of sweet and savoury treats," he added.

Each tour will consist of at least six food and drink stops, and those already on board include Hanky Panky Pancakes, The Cheese Shop and new Thai eatery 9 Elephants.

For more information on the tours, email chesterrunningtours@gmail.com.