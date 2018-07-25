Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's branch of Yo! Sushi is to close, with burger chain Five Guys set to open in its place.

Rumours of the closure had been circulating on social media earlier this week but now a Yo! Sushi staff member has confirmed the Bridge Street premises will be closing its doors 'imminently'.

They also said American fast food chain Five Guys would be opening a branch in its place and that 'the majority' of staff would be relocating to the Cheshire Oaks branch of Yo! Sushi.

Plans have been lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning committee for a replacement shop front and advertisement signage at the shop's premises on 46 Bridge Street.

The documents detail proposals to remove the existing contemporary 'traditional' style shop frontage including fascia, pilasters, stall risers and display window glazing and impose a 'sympathetic timber cladding'.

An applicant is not named on the proposals.

Five Guys, which opened a branch at Cheshire Oaks last year, is famous for its trademark hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries.