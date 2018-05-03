Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Indian menu with a new twist is heading for Elton.

Singh’s Diner in the shopping precinct on Ince Lane is to offer Trimdian, a specialist Indian takeaway with healthy meals weighing in at under 500 calories.

The idea is the brainchild of Tom Billington and his sister Lynn Rawsthorne who devised the low calorie meals when Tom decided to lose some weight.

Tom told our sister paper the ECHO at the time: “I set myself a goal to lose six stone throughout the year but didn’t realise how limited my options where when it came to ordering a takeaway.”

The idea took off after Tom and Lynn decided to take a cooking class at a local Indian restaurant.

“We could see how easily things could be adapted to be a lot more healthier, we pitched our idea to a local restaurant and Trimdian grew from there,” he explains.

The couple decided there was a gap in the market for healthy alternatives. They felt that if they tweaked a few cooking methods they could make the nation’s favourite Indian dishes a lot healthier.

They describe Trimdian’s business as ‘really unique’ as it operates from established Indian restaurants or takeaways who serve their original menu as well as the Trimdian offer.

This gives customers the option to choose healthier alternatives as well as the original menu.

“Customers couldn’t get enough of our food, travelling all across the north west to try our meals. We even have fans in Devon,” says Tom.

“All of our meals have been scientifically tested by Chester University to ensure that they are indeed under 500 calories.”

With existing outlets in Liverpool, Manchester and Cheshire their latest venture will open in Elton on Thursday, May 3.

Everything will be half price for the launch night.

Tom suggests: “With Trimdian you can still enjoy a weekend treat and it doesn’t effect the scales. Trust me, I did a week of eating Trimdian meals each night and lost one stone at the end of it.”

The couple’s aim is to be the next healthy Indian chain across the UK.