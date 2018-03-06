Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Food and Drink Festival to be staged at Chester Racecourse this Easter is featuring foods from almost every part of the planet.

With more than 155 different stands and stalls there are almost no foods you cannot find.

Little Somboon Kitchen are providing the tastes and smells of Korea, Perfect Samosa the authentic flavours of India, Ghin Ghin Kow show off their favourite dishes from Thailand, Contrast Catering specialise in Japanese foods and Mukkaase foods have the subtle flavours of Africa, all in the Restaurant Garden but this is only scratching of what has become the biggest event of its kind anywhere in the UK at Easter, with 30,000 expected over the three days.

Festival organiser Briony Wilson said: “We have been astounded at the cosmopolitan selection of foods on offer this year.

“We always limit the number of similar foods to ensure that everyone gets a chance to show their products and this year we have seen so many different countries represented it has barely been necessary to turn anyone away. One of my personal favourites is Ank Marvin they provide world spectacular meats, featuring, bison, blesbok, crocodile, eland, goat, impala, kangaroo, kudu, mouflon, oryx, ostrich, reindeer, springbok, venison, wagyu (kobi) beef, water buffalo, wild boar, wildebeest and zebra.

“You can have them in a burgers or as sausages if you’re brave enough to try things you couldn’t imagine. It’s foodie heaven this Easter.”

Festival chairman Stephen Wundke believes that peoples tastes have developed so much over the 20 years and this offer shows where people are at with their food as he explains.

“When we first started this event nearly 20 years ago we had pork pies, cupcakes, some hot dogs and lots of cheese, now the offer is just so varied and exciting.

“Who would have thought that the Tears for Fears drummer Manny would become one of the leading makers of chilli jams with his wife Deb’s Bongos Rock and Roll Chilli Company, right here in Cheshire. They sell side by side with the traditional, Powells Pork Pies and Marie who in Malpas uses a 100 year old recipe to hand craft the most amazing pies; then of course there is the Cheshire Cheese company and the myriad flavours of cheeses that they use to bring traditional Cheshire cheeses to life, all washed down with craft beers.

“Gywnt Y Draigs Ciders and Perrys and wine tasting classes from Absolute Beginners, to get everyone enjoying something they love. It’s such a treat.

“My new personal favourite is the speciality Hungarian and Croatian foods with their dried meats and special black and white truffles. If you have never been before you really are missing out.”

In addition to all of the food and drink on offer there are cooking demonstrations on stage from the BBC’s Chris Bavin. Ready Steady Cook Star, Paul Rankin and Channel 4 celeb chef, Jun Tanaka. There is also adult and kids free cooking classes where you can create the food yourself and then eat it and BBQ masterclasses. There really is something for everyone.

The festival takes place at Chester Racecourse from March 31 to April 2 and online tickets are just £6 for adults with children under 12 free.

Tickets are available online at www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk .