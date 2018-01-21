Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love Mexican food? Then this could be just the monster food challenge for you.

Tex-Mex eatery Chimichanga, which has a branch on Chester's Pepper Street, has launched the 20-minute Chimichallenge for die-hard foodies – and it's one heck of a quest.

The mammoth dish consists of baby back ribs with Texas BBQ mop sauce, hot chilli chicken wings, chilli con carne and a Texan chicken stack served with house fries, zingy fiesta coleslaw and cowboy beans.

If you can demolish it all in 20 minutes and upload a picture of your impressive feat to social media, you''ll get your meal paid for and be immortalised on Chimichanga's wall of fame.

