The Town Crier pub in Chester has relaunched following a £410,000 expansion and regeneration.

The popular pub opposite Chester’s railway station – which is one of the few places in the city to boast a beer garden – has knocked down walls, created an island bar, and even links to live train times to become the city’s ‘unofficial’ waiting room.

Featuring local cask ales, craft beers, all day 2-4-1 cocktails, live sport, and bookable space for group parties, the redesigned, enlarged pub aspires to be the perfect gateway to the city.

(Image: Neil O'Connor)

Manager Paul Corbett said: “The Town Crier is so popular with tourists, commuters, hens, stags and race goers, that we’ve simply outgrown our facilities. We’re also the first real welcome that visitors get to Chester so we’re keeping up appearances and flying the big Chester welcome flag high.”

The launch event took place on Friday, May 4, emphasising a sense of community with a charity quiz at the heart of proceedings. MP Chris Matheson and the Town Crier of Chester David Mitchell both attended.

A new dining zone is set for business from 7am, while the 60-seater garden has also undergone a revamp.