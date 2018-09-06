The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester's first Lidl will open its doors to the public on Thursday, October 4.

Workers have been busy getting the new store, in part of the former Next premises on Chester's Greyhound Park ready for opening, which was initially meant to be in September.

A trolley bay was recently installed outside the new supermarket, which is part of a multi-million pound investment by Lidl who are set to open up to 50 new stores each year.

Chester's new Lidl will include an in store bakery, customer toilets and ample parking.

It will also bring up to 40 jobs to Chester.