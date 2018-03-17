Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Carriage Shed will be the venue for a gin and disco festival coming to the city this summer.

Dust off your dancing shoes and prepare to drink gin (and other drinks) all day long while you boogie to funk, soul, house and disco tunes.

And there'll also be biodegradable glitter to ensure you have a night to remember.

It's part of a UK wide tour organised by The Gin & Disco Festival who have just announced details for the Chester event taking place on Saturday, June 16, from 2pm until 11pm.

Tickets cost £24.45 and you must be over 18 to buy.

