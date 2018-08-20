The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new Oriental food supermarket has opened its doors in Chester.

Members of the public turned out to see Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Alex Black and wife Janet officially cut the ribbon to declare Zing Asia open on Bumpers Lane on Saturday (August 18).

And there was Lion Dancing by Liverpool's Hung Gar Kung Fu Association to commemorate the occasion, as well as a demonstration by Wirral and Chester Taekwondo and free refreshments for customers.

The new store, which takes over the former Tile Giant premises, offers pantry, fridge fresh and frozen oriental delicacies for both trade and public and is run by family team Ian and Mia Doherty who also operate local online retailer Mia's Accessories Ltd.

Ian told The Chronicle: "We offer a wide range of Oriental food and can offer businesses, the people of Chester and North Wales access to Oriental food supplies without having to make special trips to Liverpool or Manchester. "