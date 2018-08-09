The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Vegan Festival is back for a second year - and it's going to be better than ever.

More than 2,000 people attended last year's event and organisers are anticipating even more this year - with a huge range of stalls and products on offer.

The festival, hosted by the Farplace Animal Rescue Centre charity, will be held at Carriage Shed and The Queen Hotel on City Road on Saturday, August 19, with entry costing £3.

It will feature stalls across the two sites, including tasty homemade vegan food with global flavours, drinks, clothes, accessories, toiletries and cosmetics.

There will also be a programme of guest speakers and educational films that aim to 'engage and inspire'.

A spokesperson for the Farplace charity said: "Veganism has grown by almost 400% over the last decade and there has been a real need for these fairs and festivals as a place for like-minded and vegan curious people to come together.

"Veganism is the fastest growing lifestyle choice of this new century and many people are adapting a more ethical and cruelty free life."

The festival opens at 10.30am and it's free for under 16s.

For more information visit here