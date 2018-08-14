Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cocktail and prosecco fans will love the new bar and restaurant that's about to open next month in Chester city centre.

Syn is taking over the former House bar on Eastgate Row above H Samuel and new owner Chris Roberts says customers can expect a welcome that is 'stylish and welcoming'.

Chris, who used to run Syn Bar in Liverpool which is now closed, told The Chronicle: "We intend to bring some new nights to the town and are very excited to be coming to Chester.

"We will morph throughout the day, serving breakfasts and morning coffee from 10am each day, then lunches, afternoon tea and dinner.

"The food will be an eclectic mix of classic bistro and Mediterranean along with a few classics but given a new twist.

"And not forgetting cocktail hour or three, then drinks and dancing until late," he added.

Syn will also offer weekly prosecco evenings with bottomless glasses of fizz - with the hashtag #whygohome used as the bar's theme.

"Bottomless prosecco will be available on school nights each and every week, and there'll be student nights with a touch of style," explained Chris.

"We're due to open in September and are in the process of decorating and fitting the bar out to a very high standard with a classy feel to it," he said.