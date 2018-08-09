Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City centre pizza restaurant Urbano 32 has expanded its premises to include an upstairs drinks bar.

The Bridge Street venue, known for its tasty sourdough pizzas and rustic interior, has opened up the extra space to include additional dining tables as well as a mesh booth back bar.

Separated from the main restaurant downstairs by a stunning spiral staircase, customers can enjoy a more 'after hours' vibe in the new bar, which will also be used to host private dining events using a special feature table.

Ian Wade, who has been running Urbano 32 since it opened almost four years ago, said: "Customers can enjoy all that we have to offer in a brand new setting which shows the progression of our concept with its own distinct feel - think copper and teal in a slightly more after hours vibe.

"Regular food service is available upstairs but it is also a fabulous place to enjoy pre-dinner drinks or a late night cocktail with dimmed lights and candles.

"We will also be able to hold larger events and cater for up to 50," he added. "Come and check it out!"