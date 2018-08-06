Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain supermarket Lidl is soon to open its first ever branch in Chester - and since the signs have now been put up, it seems we won't have to wait too long.

Fitters are currently working flat out to get the new supermarket ready to open to the public, which is anticipated to be sometime next month.

The premises, which was occupied by Next for many years before it closed in February, has been subdivided to create two separate units.

Cheshire West and Chester Council planning documents reveal that the other unit will be sub-let, although it is not known what will occupy it.

The new Lidl store has been described as a ‘multi million pound investment’ for the area and will be internally and externally refurbished, with the car park rearranged to accommodate a trolley bay.

There will be an increased provision for disabled and parent and child parking spaces and the store will feature an in-store bakery as well as customer toilets.