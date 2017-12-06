Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest offering from Chester's first cheese toastie café has a name that is as unique as the sandwich itself.

Meltdown owner and self-confessed cheese lover Laura Lautrete has enjoyed a successful first few months in business since opening the Handbridge eatery in May, and to mark her the shop's first Christmas she's launched a mouth watering festive special that will get cheese lovers drooling.

The 'Cheesus Christ' is a tasty combination of turkey, sausage, cranberry and Laura's special three cheese blend complete with a pot of gravy on the side – which she thinks 'makes it'.

"I just thought it would just be a bit of fun, and who doesn’t love a cheese pun?" she said. "I’ve decorated the shop with babybels instead of baubles because quite honestly, my life revolves around cheese. I just love it!"

The Cheesus Christ costs £7 and is available now.