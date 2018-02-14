Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Grosvenor has completed a £350,000 refurbishment of its all-day dining restaurant La Brasserie, creating the city centre’s most exclusive Champagne and cocktail bar.

A firm favourite on Chester’s dining scene for more than 20 years, La Brasserie sits at the heart of the city-centre and acts as an unrivalled hot spot for people-watching, a perfect retreat in the hustle and bustle of the city.

Keen to maintain its reputation as an impeccable dining venue but wanting to introduce a contemporary feel, the restaurant has recently undergone an art-deco inspired £350,000 redevelopment.

(Image: Peter Corcoron Photography)

An exquisite range of carefully selected feature fabrics introduces a subtle injection of colour that seamlessly compliments the painted glass skylight, a unique feature of the space.

The design also includes two 3D, bespoke art installations made from laser cut gold metal leaves, intricately placed as if growing freely throughout feature areas within the bar and restaurant.

The refurbishment has not only brought with it sumptuous, modernised interiors, but a brand new and bespoke brass and quartz Champagne and cocktail bar that sits at the heart of La Brasserie, stocking a unique selection of Champagne, spirits and cocktails.

(Image: Peter Corcoron Photography)

General manager of The Chester Grosvenor Richard Grove said: “We are delighted to announce the reopening of the all-new and breathtaking La Brasserie.

“With the brand-new look comes the stunning Champagne and Cocktail Bar with arguably one of the most opulent drinks lists in the city, as well as a stunning new food menu created by head chef Gareth Jones and his team.

“With the plans being in the pipeline for quite some time, we couldn’t be more thrilled with long-awaited results and we hope our loyal customers and new ones like will enjoy La Brasserie as much as we are.”

(Image: Peter Corcoron Photography)

Alongside newly launched lunch and dinner menus, La Brasserie will also be serving brunch daily from 11am, featuring such dishes as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on buttered crumpet, molasses baked ham with poached egg and hollandaise on a toasted muffin and Danish pastries, which are baked fresh each morning in the kitchen’s bakery section.

A new cocktail menu has been launched together with the new Champagne bar, serving such creations as ‘The Duchess’, which features dark rum, elderflower liqueur, mint, sugar, topped up with Champagne and the quirky ‘Toblerone’, which consists of chocolate liqueur, whisky cream, Frangelico, honey and cream.

For more information, visit www.chestergrosvenor.com/dining/chester-brasserie.