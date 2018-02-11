Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester couple has turned a baking hobby into a serious business venture.

Abi and James Lunn are hoping cake lovers in the city will get a rise out of their new business venture Crumbs, which they run from their home in Vicars Cross.

And having already had dozens of five star reviews – they’re well on their way to success.

Already prolific on social media, Crumbs is a team effort with Abi doing all the baking while James takes care of promoting the business in Chester.

Their sweet treats, which include celebration cakes, cupcakes, cake jars, brownies blondies and cookies, are available in venues across the city, including Gustum Deli and Jack Burrito.

They can also be delivered or collected as the customer’s request.

James, who says all the baking is done using fresh and locally sourced ingredients such as eggs from a nearby farm, hopes Crumbs will become one of Chester’s best known home-made cake businesses.

“Abi has always been a hobby baker and the plan was always to try and set up a business because we feel we can build up our own reputation of cakes and bakes,” he said. “We want to put out amazing looking and tasting products.

“We make our own curds from scratch and the lemons are all purchased from local greengrocers,” he added.

Customers have described some of the couple’s bakes as ‘to die for’, ‘beautifully presented’ and ‘the best I’ve ever tasted’.

To find out more about what Crumbs has to offer, call 07506 504445 or check out their Facebook page Crumbs Chester.