An award-winning fish and chip restaurant in Chester city centre has received further accolades.

Family-owned Blackstocks on Town Hall Square – which has already been praised by The Guardian for its ‘fastidious take on this British classic’ – has now been named in a BBC Good Food Guide as one of the top places to eat in Chester.

The BBC’s November Good Food Guide says Blackstocks is: “One of those whiz-bang new wave chippies putting the zing back into our national dish.

“It even serves its takeaway fish ‘n’ chips in special vented boxes so its elegantly light batter does not get soggy. Good chips, homemade mushy peas and interesting daily specials, such as sustainable sea bream or plaice, seal the deal on this cooked-to-order cracker. Fish ‘n’ chips from £5.99.”

Husband and wife team Gareth and Kelly Gordon who own Blackstocks are delighted that their original concept of running a family friendly diner based on MSC-certified sustainable varieties of fresh fish, seasonal potato varieties and cooked-to-order freshness are so much appreciated by locals, workers and visitors to the city.

Gareth said: “We are totally passionate about the quality of our fish and chips, so we are delighted that ourselves and our wonderful team here at Blackstocks have been recognised in this way.”