Tastebuds are set to heat up when the city welcomes the return of Chester Chilli Festival next month.

The spicy festival, which attracted hundreds into the city centre on its debut last year, will take place on Saturday, April 14, outside Chester Town Hall.

Around 20 of the country’s top chilli producers will be heading to Chester to showcase their products – with a range of chilli-based sauces, jams, pastes, pickles, cheese, dips and even chilli chocolate on offer to sample and purchase.

Visitors will also get the chance to buy merchandise such as grow-your-own chilli plants and seeds.

The sizzling celebration is part of a series of festivals held across the country by non-profit organisation, Chilli Fest UK, with Chester part of more than 18 UK stops.

And like last year, the festival will also welcome live music as well as a Clash of the Titans-style chilli eating contest which is open to 10 adults to compete in, and the winner will take home the coveted 'Chilli Titan Champion' title.

Nick White, city centre manager for CH1ChesterBID, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting the Chester Chilli Fest again in 2018. Last year’s festival saw crowds head into the city centre to experience the fun for themselves and the atmosphere was fantastic.

“Just like last year, the festival will include live music, competitions and a range of stalls ready for visitors to sample the range of goods on offer. This is a really popular national tour so we’re very pleased to have secured its return and we hope it will be even more well-attended this year.”

Alexander Mustang, founder of Chilli Fest UK, added: “We can’t wait to bring our chilli celebration back to Chester. Chilli Fest supports independent producers who offer completely unique products you can’t buy at the supermarket.

“Whether you’re a chilli fanatic or just want to sample some spices, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy this summer!”

The chilli-eating competition will start at 3pm and is strictly open to over 18s only. Contestants must have no serious medical condition or illness, bring along identification and sign a waiver to participate.