Fourteen pubs in Cheshire will be launching the UK's first 'bleeding' vegan burger next week.

The chosen Marston's pubs will be selling the 'ground-breaking' plant-based B12 Burger which sizzles, smells, tastes and even bleeds like meat from Wednesday, September 5.

The Little Owl in Chester, Hartford Hall in Northwich and the Riverside in Acton Bridge are just some of the venues offering the delicacy, made by Moving Mountains, which has taken more than three years and over 200 test recipes to create the final product.

Just like a meat burger, the Moving Mountains B12 Burger ‘bleeds’ from the middle when perfectly cooked - but with beetroot juice instead of blood.

The rest of the burger is made from a mix of natural ingredients including oyster mushrooms, pea protein and oats that make up 18g of plant protein per patty.

Vitamin B12, traditionally associated with red meats, has also been added so the B12 Burger can genuinely compete with a beef burger and provide more essential nutrients by containing the recommended daily allowance of B12.

It comes s erved on a brioche bun with vegan jackfruit, a side of Asian slaw and the classic burger sides of freshly cooked chips and onion rings.

Nicola Arrow, Marston’s Senior Food Development Manager said: “We have listened to our customers and taken the growing demand for healthier and alternative options across the pub sector as a great opportunity to develop and update our menu.

“The Moving Mountains B12 Burger is such an innovative addition to our menus that not only caters to our vegetarian and vegan customers but also to those who are trying to make more conscious health or ethical choices when eating out.

“We are especially looking forward to seeing how our meat-eating customers get on with it."

The 14 Cheshire pubs offering the 'bleeding' vegan burger