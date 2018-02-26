Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Great news for cheese fans – Nando's has announced it is adding halloumi sticks to its menu.

Set to fire-up the taste buds of cheese fanatics up and down the country the halloumi sticks and dip are sure to be a future fan favourite.

The famous squeaky cheese has long been the perfect compliment to Nando’s fiery brand of Southern African PERi-PERi chicken, and is now rewarded with its very own starter. Consisting of five chunky sticks of halloumi, grilled until golden brown, and served with a pot of Nando’s sticky, sweet chilli jam for dipping; addiction levels will be high…

Inspired by its Southern African heritage, Nando’s will also be launching a new main course that’s a little different this February. One for foodies and fans of trying something special, the veggie cataplana is Nando’s fresh take on a the many different stew style dishes found around Portugal and South Africa.

The dish consists of chargrilled veg, chickpeas and beans, in a fiery rich tomato and coconut sauce. Served on spicy rice and sprinkled with toasted coconut shavings; Nando’s refreshing twist on the traditional dish is not one to miss this spring.

Available from Tuesday (February 27), halloumi sticks will be priced at £3.70, and the veggie cataplana at £6.45.